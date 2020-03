Traffic was slowed on Highway 97 near Sunoka Provincial Park on Monday afternoon as emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire in the lanes moving north.

The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. and by 3:50, the vehicle was off the highway and traffic was moving normally once again.

