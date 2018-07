Traffic being slowed after northboud vehicle left road and ended up on its side in ditch

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP begin preparations to investigate a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday morning on Commonage Road. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Tuesday morning commuter traffic is slowed on Commonage Road in Vernon, near the turnoff to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, as Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP investigate a single vehicle rollover.

The crash, involving an SUV or a mini-van, happened just before 7 a.m.

RCMP are directing traffic near the scene.

No other details are available.

