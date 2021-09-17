Traffic slowed after vehicle crashes off the Nanaimo Parkway

Driver taken to hospital for observation

Paramedics and firefighters were called to a rollover crash along the Nanaimo Parkway at Mostar Road on Friday, Sept. 17. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A summer downpour is causing problems for motorists as emergency crews respond to a series of crashes.

At the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road, a vehicle crashed and rolled onto its side next to the northbound lanes. The driver was taken to hospital for observation and the merge lane from Mostar onto the parkway is closed while crews clear the scene.

According to ICBC data, there were 11 crashes at the Nanaimo Parkway-Mostar Road-Jingle Pot Road intersection in 2020 and 157 over the five-year period from 2016-2020.

