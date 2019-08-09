Traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

  • Aug. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Traffic is slow on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna as a collision has closed one lane.

A water truck and an SUV collided near the end of the bridge, backing up traffic across the eastbound lanes on the way from West Kelowna to Kelowna.

A tow truck is on the scene to clear up the area and RCMP are investigating.

This is the second setback on the bridge today, as earlier today a vehicle stalled blocking some morning traffic headed into Kelowna.

