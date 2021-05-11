Traffic slow after collision at Main and Industrial in Penticton

Two vehicles were involved and first responders are on scene

Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Main Street and Industrial intersection. (Jesse Day - Western News)

A two-vehicle collision snarled traffic on Main Street and Industrial Avenue in Penticton around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Penticton Fire Department and RCMP were on scene.

A Jeep and SUV were involved in the incident, the SUV still in the middle of the intersection.

READ MORE: Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered in Naramata

Southbound traffic on Main is being routed down Industrial at the intersection.

Northbound traffic is slow but not stopped.

It’s not currently known whether there were any injuries as a result of the collision.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.