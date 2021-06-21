TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle incident closes section of Pat Bay

A single-vehicle incident has closed southbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway from Sayward Road Monday morning. Emergency crews are on scene. (Black Press Media file photo)

A single-vehicle incident has shutdown southbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway starting near the top of Elk Lake.

The incident was reported to Saanich Police at 5:17 a.m. and at 6 a.m. it said police, fire and paramedics were on scene.

Police did not specify the nature of the incident, but said only one vehicle was involved.

The highway is closed southbound from Sayward Road and northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

More to come.

