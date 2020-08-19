A crash involving two vehicles eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway east of 264th Street is impacting traffic Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

TRAFFIC: ‘Significant delays’ eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are en route

  Aug. 19, 2020
  • News

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound in Langley is causing delays Wednesday morning.

DriveBC shared an alert around 10:45 a.m. about a vehicle incident east of 264th Street in the left lane.

The incident involves two vehicles, according to Russ Jenkins, Township of Langley deputy fire chief.

Crews are en route.

“Drivers should expect significant delays in the area,” DriveBC warns.

