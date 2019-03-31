Traffic signal at Highway 19A and Shelly Road to operate April 1

On Monday, April 1, Copcan Civil and Raylec Power as contractors for the City of Parksville, will begin the process to initiate commissioning of the new traffic signal at Highway 19A and Shelly Road. The signal should be operational later in the day.

According to the city, the new traffic signal will significantly improve public safety for pedestrians and vehicles at this intersection.

When necessary during commissioning, traffic will be controlled in all directions for vehicles and pedestrians. In order for this work to be completed, expect interruptions to traffic flow including, lane closures, turning restrictions and intermittent alternating single-lane usage. The contractor will complete this work as efficiently and safely as possible and for the safety of the public, the instructions provided by traffic control personnel must be obeyed.

Access to sidewalks and pedestrian crossings within the intersection will be dependent on the activity and should be used with caution and at the direction of traffic control personnel when present.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

