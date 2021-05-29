TRAFFIC: Serious crash results in vehicle rollover, power outage in Esquimalt neighbourhood

A serious collision at the intersection of Devonshire Road and the E&N Rail Trail in Esquimalt resulted in one vehicle flipping onto its roof and a power pole being knocked down on May 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy Vanessa Nicholson)

A serious collision at the intersection of Devonshire Road and the E&N Rail Trail in Esquimalt resulted in a power outage and a road closure Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Const. Stephen Pannekoek, a VicPD traffic officer, just after noon on May 29, the crash caused one vehicle to roll over and a power pole was knocked down. Police are on scene and both Devonshire Road and part of the trail are closed to traffic. Power has also been shut off in the area for safety.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or how the crash occurred.

More to come.

Traffic and patrol officers on scene at Viewfield and Devonshire for a serious collision. Vehicle rollover and power pole down. Traffic shut down on Devonshire and part of the E&N trail. Power shut down for safety. pic.twitter.com/95f7NwL76f — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) May 29, 2021

