Trans-Canada Highway westbound of Abbotsford near Bradner Road, looking west. (Drive BC)

TRAFFIC: Semi-truck in ditch on Highway 1 in Langley after striking vehicle

Plan for an alternate route

  • May. 18, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A semi-truck that struck a vehicle in Langley remains in the ditch Tuesday morning and is slowing down traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway westbound through Abbotsford.

“The semi-truck struck a traffic control vehicle that was controlling traffic in the slow lane while maintenance was being done on the highway,” explained Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

There were no injuries to the driver of the semi-truck, Hewitson said, but the occupant of the traffic control vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Traffic has backed up into Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford; commuters should plan for an alternate route.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Nanaimo council sticks with Opal Road decision despite residents’ call for reconsideration
Next story
Angie Delainey appointed Cariboo Regional District representative on regional board

Just Posted

Most Read