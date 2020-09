A collision between a dump truck and SUV has shut down a portion of 16 Avenue in Langley Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Google Maps)

A section of 16 Avenue is closed to traffic Tuesday morning after a collision between a dump truck and SUV.

The collision occurred at 16 Avenue and 242nd Street, said Bruce Ferguson, deputy fire chief with the Langley Township.

“[Crews] are closing down the area because the gravel truck is leaking fuel,” he said.

Traffic will be impacted and it’s best for drivers to take an alternate route.

