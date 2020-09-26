TRAFFIC: Saanich emergency crews responding to Pat Bay Highway collision

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle incident on the Pay Bay Highway at Haliburton Road.
The collision occurred in the middle of the intersection around 3 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 26) and emergency crews arrived shortly after. Traffic may be impacted in the area.
Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Police Department for more information.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.