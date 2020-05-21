Google Maps screenshot taken at 11:34 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Roadwork has Fraser Highway down to single-alternating lane

Work being done west of Ross Road, crews will be on site until 4 p.m.

  • May. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Roadwork is slowing traffic on Fraser Highway between Abbotsford and Aldergrove.

Traffic is down to a single-alternating lane just west of the highway’s intersection with Ross Road.

Crews will be at the site until 4 p.m.

Previous story
Upper Clearwater naturalist helps name national lichen
Next story
Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

Just Posted

Most Read