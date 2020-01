Traffic was at a standstill for about 30 minutes to an hour

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is at a standstill just north of the Helmcken Road exit due to a crash.(Janet Gairdner/Black Press Media)

The Trans-Canada Highway has cleared after a reported crash, just west of the Helmcken Road exit.

BC Highway Cams show very few vehicles on the road after traffic came to a standstill for about 30 minutes to an hour during rush hour.

Black Press Media has reached out to View Royal Fire Rescue and the West Shore RCMP but has not received an answer at this time.

READ ALSO: Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.