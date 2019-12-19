A crash inside the entrance to Tillicum Mall affected westbound traffic Thursday afternoon. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Traffic on Tillicum Road affected by crash in entrance to Tillicum Mall

Westbound traffic impacted, police and ambulance respond

A two-vehicle collision is affecting traffic westbound on Tillicum Road.

Saanich emergency crews responded to a report of a crash in the entrance to the Tillicum Mall parking lot on Thursday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m.

Two ambulances blocked traffic on Tillicum Road and two police vehicles blocked the parking lot entrance in front of Winners.

Neither driver was injured, although two ambulances responded, Const. Markus Anastasiades noted.

An ambulance and a police vehicle were still on-scene by 3:20 p.m.

