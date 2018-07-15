Traffic on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke moving again

Accident 10 kilometres east of Craigellachie closes Trans-Canada Highway Sunday evening

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke is flowing again in both directions after a motor-vehicle accident earlier tonight near Crazy Creek was cleared.

Drive BC reported that the highway was closed about 10 kilometres east of Craigellachie but opened to single lane alternating traffic about 8 p.m. with traffic now moving in both directions.

Although police have not issued a report, witnesses say that at least two ground ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the crash, as well as police vehicles. At one point traffic was backed up more than 15 kilometres west of the collision.

More information as it becomes available.

