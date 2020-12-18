TRAFFIC: Northbound crash on Highway 11 between Abbotsford and Mission

A northbound crash on Highway 11 is slowing commuters headed from Abbotsford towards Mission.
The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Bateman Road.
Crash reported just before 8:30 a.m. at intersection with Bateman Road
A northbound crash on Highway 11 is slowing commuters headed from Abbotsford towards Mission.
The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Bateman Road.
Rivers and crew deserving of all accolades
Public and length swim available by reservation
Swords included two katanas, and others used by Japanese samurais in traditional fights
Caffe d'Italia, a new authentic Italian cafe on Main Street, is preparing for opening day
Check in with Cowichan's business community
As COVID-19 hit B.C., 13 shelter residents moved into motel rooms with supports
Literacy Central Vancouver Island sharing art and poetry on new community bulletin board