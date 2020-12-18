Google Maps screenshot taken at 8:31 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Northbound crash on Highway 11 between Abbotsford and Mission

Crash reported just before 8:30 a.m. at intersection with Bateman Road

  • Dec. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A northbound crash on Highway 11 is slowing commuters headed from Abbotsford towards Mission.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Bateman Road.

