Traffic moving slowly after two-vehicle accident closes Ethel Avenue

Two vehicles collided near Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Nov 22 . (Michael Rodriquez - Kelowna Capital News)

Police have closed the soundbound lanes of Ethel Street at Harvey Avenue after a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

Taffic is moving slowly in the area and it’s not clear if there were any injuries.

Traffic is also backed up on the William R. Bennett bridge after an accident in the middle lane heading into Kelowna.

More to come.

Northbound Harvey is limited to one lane as crews continue to clean up at the scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/q15yZR9cXU — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 22, 2019

