Two vehicles collided near Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Nov 22 . (Michael Rodriquez - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic moving slowly after two-vehicle accident closes Ethel Avenue

Accident happened around 12:30 p.m.

  • Nov. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police have closed the soundbound lanes of Ethel Street at Harvey Avenue after a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

Taffic is moving slowly in the area and it’s not clear if there were any injuries.

Traffic is also backed up on the William R. Bennett bridge after an accident in the middle lane heading into Kelowna.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Animal rights activist defends Monday’s Ribfest protest
Next story
Surrey sisters have been missing for two weeks

Just Posted

Most Read