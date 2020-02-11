Traffic moving on Highway 97B near Salmon Arm after emergency crews clear road

Foggy highway closed in both directions for more than an hour.

Traffic was lined up in both directions on foggy Highway 97B just north of Deep Creek Road Tuesday night, Feb. 11 as crews worked to clear an accident. (Contributed)

Traffic is again moving on Highway 97B, which was shut down in both directions for more than an hour Tuesday night, Feb. 11.

Emergency crews were on scene just north of Deep Creek Road with the road being cleared by about 10:45 p.m.

Traffic was lined up in both directions.

No reports are available yet regarding how many vehicles and people were involved, but at least two ambulances and three fire trucks and rescue vehicles were on site.

Witnesses say an ambulance left the scene about 10:15 p.m. with lights flashing and sirens on, heading towards Vernon.

Conditions were foggy on the highway, possibly contributing to the incident.

