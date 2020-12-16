Traffic moving again on Hwy 16 west of Gitsegukla

Traffic is once again moving on Hwy 16 west of Kitsequekla following a major collision earlier today.
“The police and emergency services personnel are currently on scene of a crash involving three commercial vehicles,” said Cpl Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District spokesperson. “Details are limited right now as to causal factors, but it is reported that the roads are snow covered and slippery. There have been reports of injuries but at this time it is believed that they are not serious. As more details become available, details may change.”
Traffic is now down to a single lane alternating. An update is expected at 5:30 p.m.
Earlier rumours of a fatality associated with the crash appear to have been erroneous according to Saunderson.
More to come.
editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter