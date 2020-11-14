TRAFFIC: Motor vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Sooke Road

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near the intersection of Kangaroo Road is impacting Saturday morning traffic.
According to Google Maps, drivers can expect a delay of approximately 10 minutes when travelling through the area.
Just one day earlier, the driver of a dump truck that rolled over near the same intersection was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the incident occurred after the driver suffered a medical issue.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.