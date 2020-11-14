A Saturday morning motor vehicle incident is slowing traffic in both directions on Sooke Road east of Kangaroo Road. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

TRAFFIC: Motor vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Sooke Road

Drivers can expect delays in area

  • Nov. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near the intersection of Kangaroo Road is impacting Saturday morning traffic.

According to Google Maps, drivers can expect a delay of approximately 10 minutes when travelling through the area.

Just one day earlier, the driver of a dump truck that rolled over near the same intersection was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the incident occurred after the driver suffered a medical issue.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Medical issue causes dump truck driver to veer off Sooke Road

