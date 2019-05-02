Traffic mess in Aldergrove after power lines downed in crash

A power pole was snapped and lines knocked down near 264th Street and Fraser Highway

A firefighter near a power pole sheared off and leaning at the scene of a crash and power failure in Aldergrove Thursday morning. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

A collision that sheared off a power pole has left 264th Street and Fraser Highway closed to all traffic in Aldergrove Thursday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m., a vehicle sheared off a power pole just west of 264th Street on Fraser Highway, according to Langley police and firefighters.

“Basically, 264th and Fraser is shut down,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

No one has died, but there were a significant number of power lines knocked down by the crash.

More details on the cause of the cause of the accident or the vehicle or vehicles involved were not immediately available.

The driver remained at the scene of the incident.

Van Herk said drivers were being diverted at 260th and 268th Streets, and at 31B Avenue and Robertson Crescent to get them around the mess.

“There’s not a lot of happy people out there,” van Herk said of the traffic mess the crash had caused.

The crash also left hundreds of people in Aldergrove without power in the morning.

Aside from the main crash, Ferguson said power lines were also knocked down at nearby locations, including 32nd Avenue and 265B Street.

“It’s pretty odd that we get wires down in the same area when there’s no wind,” Ferguson said.

Police and fire are still on the scene as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday. BC Hydro crews arrived on scene at around 6:30 a.m.