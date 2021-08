Single lane, alternating traffic between Lalum Road and Hamm Road

A highway incident on Highway 19A near Black Creek has shut down the road in both directions.

Highway 19A is down to a single lane near Black Creek between Lalum Road and Hamm Road because of a vehicle incident.

The 1.9-kilometre stretch of road, located about 14 to 16 kilometers south of Campbell River, was closed earlier this morning, but is now passable through a single lane of alternating traffic.

More information to come.

READ ALSO: One person trapped in motor vehicle incident north of Campbell River

sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror