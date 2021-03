Work crews are on the scene

A rockslide closed off more than half a kilometre between Spuzzum and Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Yale due to rocks on the road.

According to Drive B.C., about 0.7 kilometres between Regent Street and Skalula Cresent are blocked off due to fallen rocks. A detour is not available, and work trucks have been dispatched to the scene.

More to come.

Hope Standard