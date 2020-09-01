TRAFFIC: Highway 1 incident in Langley causes traffic backlog into Abbotsford

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 in Langley has traffic backing up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

A vehicle incident just west of 264th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is causing a backlog of traffic Tuesday morning.

Crews are now on scene of the incident first reported by DriveBC just before 6:30 a.m.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays as traffic has backed up past Bradner Road,” DriveBC reports.

The left lane is blocked.

