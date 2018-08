A collision involving a semi truck has snarled traffic near the Sumas Way exit

A collision involving multiple vehicles, including a semi truck, has snarled eastbound traffic on Highway near the Sumas Way exit.

The collision was reported around 3:15 p.m. just west of the Sumas Way interchange.

Google Traffic suggests traffic has backed up past the Clearbrook Road interchange.

