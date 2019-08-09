TRAFFIC: Fraser Valley highway traffic very heavy; airshow kicks off at 3 p.m.

With the Abbotsford International Airshow kicking off today, eastbound drivers heading through the Fraser Valley today are going to want to take more time than usual to reach their destinations.

Steps have been taken to avoid last year’s traffic chaos. The headliner of this year’s airshow, the USAF Thunderbirds, won’t perform until Saturday, and organizers have put together a new traffic plan and are encouraging the public to carpool or take park-and-ride options (see below).

Friday’s Twilight Show kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes with fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday are full-day shows running from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For the latest traffic from Google, click here.

For updates about collisions and detours from DriveBC, click here and here.

BC Transit is providing a special shuttle to and from the airshow for locals.

The Airshow Shuttle leaves from Bourquin Exchange downtown and travels on South Fraser Way to Highstreet Mall, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook, and Townline and Old Yale.

From Highstreet, it travels down Mt. Lehman to the Abbotsford Airport without stopping. Drop-off and pick-up take place on Threshold Drive at the campground.

On Friday, the first shuttle leaves from town at 3:05 p.m., with the last trip leaving the airport at 10:45 p.m. On both Saturday and Sunday, the first shuttle from downtown leaves at 9:35 a.m., and the last trip leaves the airport at 6:05 p.m.

Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will connect to the Airshow Shuttle at Highstreet Mall. Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for more details.