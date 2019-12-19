Traffic appears to be moving through the McKenzie Interchange following the opening of the bridge under McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road. (Drive BC)

Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

One driver tweeted Thursday morning's commute was the shortest in years

  • Dec. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Traffic appears to be free-flowing on the Trans-Canada Highway at the McKenzie interchange Thursday morning with northbound and southbound drivers using the new highway alignment underneath the bridge, eliminating the wait for traffic lights.

Southbound drivers will stay in the left lanes and remain on the highway, while drivers accessing McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road will exit to the right, similar to the configuration at Helmcken Road. The new configuration will remain in place until the loop ramp is completed in 2020.

BC Drive highway cams show headlights moving through the intersection, with some backup heading into Victoria. One person on Twitter said this morning’s commute was the shortest time in years.

