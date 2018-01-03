Traffic fine donations raise money for 100 Homes Penticton

100 Homes Penticton is a local campaign to provide housing and supports to 100 people

Motorists who donated their City of Penticton traffic fine monies between Dec. 12 and Dec. 31, helped raise $720 for 100 Homes Penticton.

“While paying for parking tickets is never a joyous occasion, we are thankful for those motorists who took up our offer to direct money collected through parking and traffic fines towards this important cause,” said Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “The work being undertaken by 100 homes Penticton is one of the active solutions to address homelessness and housing in our community.”

100 Homes Penticton is a local campaign to provide housing and supports to 100 people by July 2018 and forms part of a larger national campaign called 20,000 Homes, organized by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.

