A vehicle incident eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley at 264th Street is causing traffic in the area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Drive BC)

TRAFFIC: Eastbound Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley

Traffic reduced to single lane eastbound

  • Jan. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle incident in Langley eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocking traffic on Monday morning.

The incident is impacting the 264th Street-Highway 13 interchange, according to the Ministry of Transportation who reported the event around 7 a.m.

Currently, there is only one lane available for eastbound traffic and northbound traffic on Highway 13 is also impacted, the ministry reports.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer
Next story
‘Heavy smoke’ turns out to be moisture-laden air venting from Port Alberni building

Just Posted

Most Read