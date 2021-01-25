TRAFFIC: Eastbound Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley

A vehicle incident eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley at 264th Street is causing traffic in the area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Drive BC)

A vehicle incident in Langley eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocking traffic on Monday morning.

The incident is impacting the 264th Street-Highway 13 interchange, according to the Ministry of Transportation who reported the event around 7 a.m.

Currently, there is only one lane available for eastbound traffic and northbound traffic on Highway 13 is also impacted, the ministry reports.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times