Car in ditch by Mt. Lehman Road, emergency crews on scene

Google Maps screenshot taken at 8:32 a.m.

A crash into the ditch on Highway 1 in Abbotsford has the eastbound lane blocked by Mt. Lehman Road.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m., May 23 and the emergency crews are on scene.

