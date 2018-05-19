Traffic disruptions in Penticton for half marathon

Michael Owen of Summerland was the overall winner of the Peach City Half Marathon last year.Vlado Zamecnik photo

The 20th Annual Peach City Half Marathon and 10 kilometre run will take place on Sunday, May 20 at 8 a.m. starting at Skaha Lake Park.

Drivers are asked to use caution and keep an eye out for the runners and traffic marshals. The course follows Skaha Lake Road north to Kinney Avenue and then onto South Main Street and out along Eastside Road to just before Skaha Estates and then turns back to finish at Skaha Beach.

The finish will be at Skaha Beach by the volleyball courts with the first 10 km runners coming in around 8:30 a.m. and the final half marathon runners finishing around 11 a.m. There will be around 120 participants in the half marathon and 75 in the 10 km run.

Organizers cautioned that here may be traffic delays on the course by Derenzy Place and also just before Skaha Estates.