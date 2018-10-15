TRAFFIC: Delays on Highway 1 eastbound

An accident has slowed movement on Highway 1 eastbound this morning. (File Photo)

Expect delays on Highway 1 eastbound before Sumas Way this morning after an accident involving a dump truck and a logging truck this morning.

The accident occurred before Whatcom Road in the right lane, and traffic is stop and go before Sumas Way and beyond.

