An accident has slowed movement on Highway 1 eastbound this morning. (File Photo)

TRAFFIC: Delays on Highway 1 eastbound

Accident involving dump truck and logging truck slowing traffic

  • Oct. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Expect delays on Highway 1 eastbound before Sumas Way this morning after an accident involving a dump truck and a logging truck this morning.

The accident occurred before Whatcom Road in the right lane, and traffic is stop and go before Sumas Way and beyond.

More to come.

