Traffic delays minimized on Quadra after large boat blocks lane

Sail boat has shifted from its trailer bed near Quadra and Greenridge

A sail boat shifted off its trailer on Quadra Street holding up traffic late Thursday morning. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

A large sailboat was being towed from Sidney to a private residence in Victoria when it shifted on its trailer halting traffic late Thursday morning.

Traffic was reduced to three lanes at the intersection near Quadra Street and Greenridge as the boat rested on the keel. The owner at scene said he watched it happen in the rear view mirror.

Boat was moving from Sidney to a private residence in Victoria. Owner at scene said he watched it happen in the rear view mirror. — Keili Bartlett (@KeiliBartlett) October 18, 2018

The welds supporting the vessel are broken, said those working to get the vessel out of traffic. The owner, who asked not to be named, said he doesn’t know how much repairs will cost.

They’re asking people not to stop alongside the boat while waiting for the light, as it’s leaning into traffic. #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/UcS4zGnV0A — Keili Bartlett (@KeiliBartlett) October 18, 2018

