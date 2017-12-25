Road work will be completed along 80 Avenue in the 20100 block in January. Google Street View image.

Traffic delays expected near Langley Events Centre in January

Road widening to be completed along 80 Avenue in 20100 block

Come January, drivers through Willoughby may want to avoid 80 Avenue near the Langley Events Centre.

The road is scheduled to be widened between 200 Street and the 20100 block, according to a traffic alert issued by the Township of Langley’s engineering department.

The project will see additional turn lanes and cycling facilities built, along with new traffic signals at 201 Street and upgrades to curbs and shoulders.

The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

They plan to keep two-way traffic going past the LEC between 200 and 201 Streets, but single lane alternating traffic may take place between 201 and 202A Streets during off-peak hours.

For more information, visit www.tol.ca/roads.

Previous story
Older Langley house ought to be saved for rental, owners say
Next story
Interior Health extends immunization clinics

Just Posted

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

  • 1 day ago

 

BBB Offers Tips on Hassle Free Returns ‘AFTER’ the Holidays

  • 1 day ago

 

BREAKING: Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

  • 1 day ago

 

Traffic delays expected near Langley Events Centre in January

 

Most Read