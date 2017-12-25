Traffic delays expected near Langley Events Centre in January

Road widening to be completed along 80 Avenue in 20100 block

Road work will be completed along 80 Avenue in the 20100 block in January. Google Street View image.

Come January, drivers through Willoughby may want to avoid 80 Avenue near the Langley Events Centre.

The road is scheduled to be widened between 200 Street and the 20100 block, according to a traffic alert issued by the Township of Langley’s engineering department.

The project will see additional turn lanes and cycling facilities built, along with new traffic signals at 201 Street and upgrades to curbs and shoulders.

The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

They plan to keep two-way traffic going past the LEC between 200 and 201 Streets, but single lane alternating traffic may take place between 201 and 202A Streets during off-peak hours.

For more information, visit www.tol.ca/roads.