Traffic delays expected due to ditch maintenance work from Errington to Whiskey Creek

Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting will conduct ditch maintenance in both directions on Highway 4A and side roads in Whiskey Creek, Coombs and Errington.
Crews will work from Aug. 31 until Sept. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be traffic delays and are expected to be less than 30 minutes.
Mainroad asks motorists to slow down as well as watch diligently for traffic control signs and personnel.
Mainroad also has a 24-hour communications and dispatch office and will pass on all your observations and concerns to crews when contacted. Visit www.drivebc.ca.
— NEWS Staff
