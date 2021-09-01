Traffic delays expected due to ditch maintenance work from Errington to Whiskey Creek

Area motorists are advised to slow down

There will be traffic delays along Highway 4A between Whiskey Creek and Errington due to ditch maintenance work until Sept. 3. (PQB News file photo)

Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting will conduct ditch maintenance in both directions on Highway 4A and side roads in Whiskey Creek, Coombs and Errington.

Crews will work from Aug. 31 until Sept. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be traffic delays and are expected to be less than 30 minutes.

Mainroad asks motorists to slow down as well as watch diligently for traffic control signs and personnel.

Mainroad also has a 24-hour communications and dispatch office and will pass on all your observations and concerns to crews when contacted. Visit www.drivebc.ca.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News