Traffic delays expected at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to water main installation

Drivers heading towards the Foul Bay and Lansdowne Road intersection will want to schedule some extra time for their commute until mid November.

The installation of a new water main from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15 will cause delays, though traffic will remain open during the duration of the construction.

As a part of these upgrades, lights will be out at the intersection from Tuesday until Friday Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Traffic control operators will be on site providing directions.

For more information, you can contact Saanich public works at 250-475-5599.

