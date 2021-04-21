Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof

Highway 16 is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic due to a major landslide between Cluculz Lake and Bednesti, east of Vanderhoof in northern B.C.

Drive BC is reporting that the landslide occurred between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on Highway 16 West for 2.8 km. Geotechnical investigation is underway.

Vanderhoof Coun. Ken Young made a post on social media about the issue around 6 p.m on April 21. “Major issue on the hill just west of Bednesti. Called this in as the highway has been compromised significantly. Be careful in that area. We left when RCMP and others arrived on-scene.”

Traffic control is on-site overnight, as per a social media post made by YRB Vanderhoof.

Drive BC website will be updated next at 6 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

More to come.

