Debris is blocking both westbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway at 264th Street in Langley Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

TRAFFIC: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are on scene

Debris is blocking westbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.

Large debris blocking both westbound lanes on Highway 1 at 264 Street could be seen in a photo shared by DriveBC just before 7 a.m.

Crews are on scene.

Expect delays and drive with care.

