TRAFFIC: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley

Debris is blocking westbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.
Large debris blocking both westbound lanes on Highway 1 at 264 Street could be seen in a photo shared by DriveBC just before 7 a.m.
Crews are on scene.
Expect delays and drive with care.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Debris blocking both WB lanes at 264th. Crews on scene, detour available for westbound traffic via the overpass. Expect heavy delays in the area.#LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/CBllucFOtR
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 18, 2020
@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.