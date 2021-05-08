Westbound traffic is slow moving on Highway 1 following a crash that has police blocking one lane. Google Maps screenshot taken at 9:07 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Crash on North Parallel Road causes road closure, single westbound Highway 1 lane blocked

Abbotsford Police investigating, roads closed between McDermott and No. 3 Road

  • May. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Abbotsford Police have North Parallel Road closed as they investigate a crash scene.

Police sent out a message on social media at 7:48 a.m., that drivers should avoid the area, as the entire stretch of North Parallel Road between No. 3 and McDermott is inaccessible in both directions.

They are also blocking a single westbound lane on Highway 1, and traffic is backing up.

There are conflicting reports on social media as to the details of the crash.

