TRAFFIC: Crash on North Parallel Road causes road closure, single westbound Highway 1 lane blocked

Westbound traffic is slow moving on Highway 1 following a crash that has police blocking one lane. Google Maps screenshot taken at 9:07 a.m.

Abbotsford Police have North Parallel Road closed as they investigate a crash scene.

Police sent out a message on social media at 7:48 a.m., that drivers should avoid the area, as the entire stretch of North Parallel Road between No. 3 and McDermott is inaccessible in both directions.

They are also blocking a single westbound lane on Highway 1, and traffic is backing up.

There are conflicting reports on social media as to the details of the crash.

Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident. #RoadClosure of North Parallel Rd between McDermott and No 3 Rd. As well as, Hwy 1 westbound down to one lane west of No 3 Rd. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic. pic.twitter.com/1r0vPPDaZw — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 8, 2021

Abbotsford News