TRAFFIC: Crash on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows causing delays

Emergency crews are on scene

  • Mar. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle incident on Lougheed Highway westbound at Old Dewdney Trunk Road is causing traffic delays in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday morning.

The HOV and right turn lane are blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who reported the incident at 7:10 a.m.

Expect delays in the area.

