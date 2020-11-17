Victoria police are responding to a crash at Douglas Street and Frances Avenue. (Black Press File)

TRAFFIC: Crash on Douglas Street next to Mayfair mall delaying traffic

Victoria police officers are responding to a crash at Douglas Street and Frances Avenue

  • Nov. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A crash at Frances Avenue and Douglas Street next to Mayfair Shopping Centre is delaying traffic in the area, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Patrol officers discovered the crash just before 3 p.m. and officers have been sent to the scene.

More to come.

