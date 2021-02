Roads in the area have accumulated snow this morning

Highway 1’s northbound lane is closed north of Hope following a major vehicle incident. The highway is expected to re-open at 11 a.m. (Screenshot/Drive B.C.)

Northbound Highway 1 is closed just outside Hope due to a vehicle incident.

According to Drive B.C., The incident occurred five kilometres north of Hope at American Creek Road. The highway is not expected to re-open until about 11 a.m. Vehicles are being detoured along Highways 3 and 5. Motorists in the area can expect major delays.

The next update is expected at 10 a.m.

More to come.

