Traffic cops talk shop with Langley drivers

Two senior RCMP traffic cops sat down with members of the public for a few hours on Nov. 1 last week over coffee in Langley.

RCMP Sgt. Lorne Lecker and Sgt. Roland Pierschke, who command the Deas Island and Port Mann Traffic Services units, dropped by the Willoughby McDonalds on 200th Street.

Members of the public came in with questions about highway rules and etiquette, when to overtake another vehicle, and other issues of highway driving.

The two officers collectively have more than 60 years of experience in traffic enforcement.