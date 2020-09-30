Traffic Control Course students get practical training in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) sponsored a Traffic Control Course for which the students received their practical training on Sept.22. Upon completion, the students would be eligible to receive their traffic tickets. There were seven students on site with instructor Donna Andres from Terrace conduction the practical session. "This is my third time this year to Burns Lake and I absolutely love it here and this is a fabulous batch of students here," said Andres. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)