Traffic congestion along Highway 3 following a vehicle incident near Hedley

It's unclear when the road will be cleared

A vehicle incident is causing traffic issues along Highway 3, Tuesday night.

Highway 3, about 5 kms east of Headley, is reduced to single alternating lanes.

DriveBC reported the incident about 11 p.m. (Feb.11). Updates on the situation will not be provided until Wednesday morning.

Travellers should expect delays.

The incident occurred between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

More to come.

