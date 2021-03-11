Traffic concerns rise with new Penticton tower at intersection near Skaha Lake

When Skaha Shores rental buildings are complete, more than 180 people are moving to the area

Making a left from Yorkton Ave. to South Main will become a lot harder when more than 180 people move into Skaha Shores down the street. (Google maps)

Making a left from Yorkton Ave. to South Main may become a lot harder when more than 200 people move into Skaha Shores this summer.

Some residents who live near the Skaha Shores rental towers worry about the potential for accidents at the busy intersection of Yorkton Avenue and South Main, where it is already challenging to make a left to South Main.

Joanne Maddams has lived in the area for five years and would like to see a three-way stop or traffic light go in.

“There are potentially 180 more cars being added to the area when Skaha Shores opens and that intersection is already very busy as it is during the summer months,” said Maddams. Skaha Shores is building 180-one and two bedroom units to be fully completed by early summer.

To make a left onto South Main from Yorkton can be tricky because of the speed of vehicles and a small blind spot.

Once complete, Skaha Shores rental towers on South Main Street will be the biggest housing project Penticton has seen for a while, bringing an influx of more than 200 residents across the street from Skaha Lake Park.

The city has received a few questions about the intersection, specifically involving increased traffic and speeding, said Philip Cooper, communications manager for the city.

According to the outcome of the traffic impact assessment that was carried out as part of the development approval process, at the time, the creation of this development alone would not be enough to trigger an intersection upgrade, said Cooper.

“That said, it is anticipated that an upgrade may eventually be needed, and with other road or upgrade projects being considered for that area, additional traffic impact assessments will be conducted to determine vehicle volumes and whether or not renewed consideration should be given to upgrading this intersection.”

The first building at Skaha Shores will be ready in May with the second building being completed by June.

There will be options for one and two-bedroom units ranging from around 629 square feet and 923 square feet.

