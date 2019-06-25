Traffic changes now in effect at Lickman Road interchange

Traffic signal at eastbound off-ramp was removed on June 24, taking away the left turn option

The focus of the Lickman upgrade plan was to remove the left-turn movements at the eastbound ramp intersection and redirect left-turns to the south at Yale/Luckakuck and Lickman. (City of Chilliwack graphic)

Chilliwack motorists will have to be patient with the traffic flow changes now in effect at the Lickman Road overpass.

Traffic is being directed through the new roundabout on the south side, as part of the $6.5M Lickman Interchange Improvement Project.

The traffic signal at the eastbound off-ramp was removed on June 24, taking away the left turn option.

The new configuration is part of changes coming to the north and south sides geared to cutting traffic congestion, and improving traffic flow, as well as adding to pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure.

Delays might even be a little longer than normal until all the paving, line-painting and signage is finished in the coming weeks, according to City of Chilliwack officials.

READ MORE: Cutting congestion and crashes is the goal

The new roundabout, completed last month, is temporarily functioning as a one-lane roundabout, with long-term plans to make it two-lane roundabout once all the outstanding works are completed.

The focus of the Lickman upgrade was to remove the left-turn movements at the eastbound ramp intersection and redirect left-turns to the south at Yale/Luckakuck and Lickman.

They’ll be installing new turning lanes at the Yale Road /Industrial Way intersection, and additional southbound climbing lane to the westbound on-ramp.

According to the project plans, “key improvements on the south side include an additional northbound lane, and additional southbound lane, removal of eastbound off-ramp/on-ramp signal to allow right-turn only at off-ramp, and construction of a two-lane roundabout at the Yale Road/Luckakuck Way intersection.

“Improvements also include extension of the northbound left turn lane on the suspended portion over Highway 1 as well as bike lanes in both directions on Lickman Road.”

The $6.5M project was partially funded by the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure.

No changes will be made to the overpass itself since the “estimated remaining useful life of the bridge portion of the interchange is 15 years,” according to the original 2016 staff report. The Province has said the highway at that location will be widened to six lanes by 2030.

READ MORE: Best team sought for Lickman project

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.