Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna

A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

Traffic along Springfield Road is backed up and being redirected after a car crashed into a hydro pole Monday afternoon.

Police closed the road around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a cement transmission pole near the intersection of Springfield Road and Durnin Road, across from Mission Creek Towers.

According to firefighters, an elderly woman was taken to hospital, however her condition is unknown.

Power appears to be unaffected in the area.

More to come.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division